Roanoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival canceled for 2021
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke, Inc. has canceled its St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival for 2021 because of COVID concerns.
In a statement, the group says, “Given the current restrictions, parades and festivals cannot happen. After the extremely difficult decision to cancel our 2020 event, we felt confident that 2021 would be a triumphant return and we’d all have plenty to celebrate. We are just not there yet but feel hopeful that 2022 will be primed for a full blown celebration.
“We are devastated more so for the downtown businesses than our organization,” the statement continues.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.