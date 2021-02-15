Advertisement

Roanoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival canceled for 2021

Roanoke St. Patrick's Day Parade 2019
Roanoke St. Patrick's Day Parade 2019(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke, Inc. has canceled its St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival for 2021 because of COVID concerns.

In a statement, the group says, “Given the current restrictions, parades and festivals cannot happen. After the extremely difficult decision to cancel our 2020 event, we felt confident that 2021 would be a triumphant return and we’d all have plenty to celebrate. We are just not there yet but feel hopeful that 2022 will be primed for a full blown celebration.

“We are devastated more so for the downtown businesses than our organization,” the statement continues.

Statement regarding St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival for 2021 We’ve had many people reach out to us...

Posted by Downtown Roanoke, Inc. on Monday, February 15, 2021

