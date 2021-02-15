Advertisement

Saturday’s ice storm continues to leave folks without power

AEP crews hike up slopes to restore power.
AEP crews hike up slopes to restore power.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Across our hometowns, we are still seeing some lingering effect’s from Saturday’s ice storm.

Teresa Hall, an Appalachian Power Spokesperson, said AEP crews are seeing a lot of downed wires, trees across the wire, and broken and damaged poles. The slippery conditions have also made repairs more difficult and in many locations, the damage is off the main road in wooden areas or up a hill side.

The power outages started peaking on Saturday because of refreezing. Close to 2,000 workers are dedicated solely to restoration work through Virginia and West Virginia this weekend.

“In Virginia we have made progress and today’s warmer temperatures definitely helped. Currently about 27,000 customers remain without power, that’s down from a peak of about 42,000 yesterday,” Hall said on Sunday.

Shes added that Floyd County and Franklin County are seeing the most power outages.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy VSP
AMBER Alert canceled after 12-year-old in Henry County found safe, suspect in custody
Ice coats this fence in Floyd Saturday as freezing rain moves in.
Widespread power outages as ice storm lingers into the afternoon
Power Outage
Entire City of Martinsville without power Saturday
Courtesy AEP
AEP reports close to 60K without service Saturday
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.
Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith dies at 24

Latest News

Valentine's Day 75 For Two
Valentine's Day 75 For Two
Downtown Roanoke Valentine's Day Restaurants
Downtown Roanoke Valentine's Day Restaurants
Pittsylvania County fire stations to open as warming, charging sites through continued power outages
Charles and Dolly Seals celebrate 75th Valentine's Day together.
Lynchburg couple celebrates 75th Valentine’s Day together