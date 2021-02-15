Saturday’s ice storm continues to leave folks without power

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Across our hometowns, we are still seeing some lingering effect’s from Saturday’s ice storm.

Teresa Hall, an Appalachian Power Spokesperson, said AEP crews are seeing a lot of downed wires, trees across the wire, and broken and damaged poles. The slippery conditions have also made repairs more difficult and in many locations, the damage is off the main road in wooden areas or up a hill side.

The power outages started peaking on Saturday because of refreezing. Close to 2,000 workers are dedicated solely to restoration work through Virginia and West Virginia this weekend.

“In Virginia we have made progress and today’s warmer temperatures definitely helped. Currently about 27,000 customers remain without power, that’s down from a peak of about 42,000 yesterday,” Hall said on Sunday.

Shes added that Floyd County and Franklin County are seeing the most power outages.

