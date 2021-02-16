Advertisement

6 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after Texas family uses charcoal grill to heat apartment

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Six members of a Texas family were taken to the hospital Monday after they used a charcoal grill to heat their home as a rare winter storm hit the region.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to a home in Houston Monday afternoon as temperatures failed to get above freezing throughout the day.

Crews said the family had the grill running for approximately four hours.

Of the six transported, two were adults and four were children. An adult and child were listed in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital.

The fire department urges people to never run a generator or grill inside a home, as it can produce deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
Body found in Roanoke River, suspect in custody
As the rain tapers off early Tuesday, winds begin to increase which may lead to additional...
Rain and fog overnight followed by a breezy Tuesday
Power outage
Check the VA power outage map for estimated restorations
A roadside memorial for Sgt. Perry Hodge on Rt. 211, which included flags, appears to have been...
Driver charged for crash that destroyed memorial for fallen officer
Herd Immunity
UVA: Herd immunity a long way off without vaccines

Latest News

Marie Holmes is accused of giving away more than $1 million worth of Lamarr McDow's clothes and...
$188 million Powerball jackpot winner sued by former fiancé
VDH launches central pre-registration website for COVID-19 vaccine
In this file photo taken April 12, 1963 Rev. Ralph Abernathy, left, and Rev. Martin Luther King...
Birmingham jail logs with MLK signatures up for sale
While the world clamors for vaccines, manufacturers deal with supply difficulties.
Vaccine manufacturers face supply challenges
At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a...
US-led coalition: Rocket attack in Iraq killed contractor