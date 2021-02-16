Amherst Middle School leaders named Ambassadors of Kindness

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three leaders at Amherst Middle School have been named Ambassadors of Kindness by the Virginia Department of Education, Office of the Governor and Amherst County Public Schools.

The honors were given at a virtual assembly Tuesday to Principal Mr. Kelly Holmes, Assistant Principal Mr. Matt Giles and Counselor Mrs. Kristin Maddox.

The three were nominated by Amherst County Public Schools because of “their ability to personify servant leadership and incorporate daily acts of kindness in every facet of their school community,” according to the district:

“These Ambassadors model compassion and caring on a daily basis from their explicitly taught behavior expectations, through the support of the school’s Virginia Tiered Systems of Support (VTSS) Team and their school-wide advisory time to allow for intentional community building.:

Amherst Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Arnold said, “During the pandemic, it has become increasingly important to meet the individual academic, social, and emotional needs of each student and their families. Our school system motto is ‘Every Child, Every Day’ and the team at Amherst Middle School has truly exemplified this value.”

See a recording of the assembly here.

At the assembly were State Superintendent Dr. James Lane and Secretary of Education Atif Qarni.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.