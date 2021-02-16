Advertisement

Bipartisan Senate gang places policy over party

By Kyle Midura
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A bloc of senators tries to lead from the political middle. Experts say they’re unlikely to launch policy discussions, but will be pivotal in bringing them to a close.

Democrats hold the tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate. But, gridlock is all but guaranteed on most issues without agreement from both sides.

“We have got to work together,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.)

In late 2020, Manchin helped cobble together a bipartisan gang to negotiate the last coronavirus relief bill. Manchin said their work isn’t done, “that group has stayed together, and we will build off that group.”

The gang has added more members since the new Congress was sworn-in January 3rd. On the left, it includes Manchin, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.).

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.)Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) make up the Republican membership.

Even as the group grows, its traction appears to be slipping on their original issue: coronavirus relief. Democrats are preparing to pass a two-trillion-dollar package without banking on G.O.P. support.

Portman would consider that a setback but not the end for their bloc. “We have a role to play here,” he said, “I think there are a lot of other opportunities.”

Portman sees a bipartisan path forward investing in infrastructure and reinforcing retirement security. Whatever the topic, he argues that if their bipartisan group can reach agreement, the whole chamber should be able to sign off.

“If we did have those 16 people saying, ‘okay, this ain’t perfect, but it moves the country forward, we’re for it… that would provide essentially the margin to get something done,” he said.

Middlebury College Political Science Professor Matt Dickinson said, historically, bipartisan groups like the group of 16 are the only way policy gets pushed through a narrowly divided Senate.

“You can’t ignore the moderate middle,” he said, “they’re going to play an important role.”

Dickinson said while Democratic leaders will dictate which issues come up for debate, the likes of Manchin and Portman will be at the center of any policy deal.

They and the President pledge to find compromise, but, “If you do not have a basis for bipartisan agreement, often these parties will, as we’ve seen in the past, simply say, ‘I prefer to do nothing’.”

Gridlock may simply be a political reality for those left in-between two parties pulled in opposing directions.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAngelo Bonds mugshot
Name released of woman whose body was found in Roanoke River
As the rain tapers off early Tuesday, winds begin to increase which may lead to additional...
Rain and fog overnight followed by a breezy Tuesday
Power outage
Check the VA power outage map for estimated restorations
A roadside memorial for Sgt. Perry Hodge on Rt. 211, which included flags, appears to have been...
Driver charged for crash that destroyed memorial for fallen officer
Herd Immunity
UVA: Herd immunity a long way off without vaccines

Latest News

Virginia Democrats roll out plan to get more children back into the classroom for in-person...
House Democrats unveil plan for in-person learning
Lawmakers call for Education Reserve Corps, to help address staffing issues as schools reopen...
Senators call for creation of Education Reserve Corps
Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) spoke to reporters Thursday.
Sen. Mark Warner releases statement following his vote to convict Trump
Virginia State Capitol
Debate turns to election integrity, as lawmakers approve budget bills
On Thursday, Larry Linkous announced his plans to run for 12th District Delegate.
Businessman Linkous announces campaign for 12th District Delegate