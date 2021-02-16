Christiansburg wheelchair hit-and-run suspect pleads guilty

(WDBJ) - The suspect who hit two people, including a man in a wheelchair in October, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to one charge of felony hit-and-run in a video hearing in the Montgomery County Circuit Court. The crash occurred in the 2100 block of Peppers Ferry Road.

Randy Castillo, 23 of Christiansburg, who was identified as Travis Castillo at the time of the incident received a plea deal with the commonwealth’s attorney. The judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison and a fine.

After four months, the sentence will be suspended. Castillo will be placed on probation for five years once he is released.

