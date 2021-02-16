Claytor Nature Center historical finds unearth new glimpse into past

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Sitting on almost 500 acres of land at the Claytor Nature Center, the Cloverlea farmhouse offers a glimpse into Bedford County’s past.

New finds by the University of Lynchburg within the house now broaden that view.

“I feel like the house is gonna feel more full and rich with the history,” said Trish Cerulli, Claytor Nature Center Outreach Coordinator.

Some of that unearthed history that dates back to the 1800s.

Postcards, artwork and military items of the home’s former tenants - such as Boyd Claytor - offer more perspective on the past.

“In fact this image here is of Boyd,” said Cerulli, pointing to a picture of Claytor. “And this was one of his medals and and his aircrew wings.”

Cerulli says all the finds are more than just unearthed history - they’ll play a roll in the home’s future.

“We’re incorporating different themes into each of the bedrooms and spaces throughout the house to incorporate some of those items and tell different bits and pieces of the history,” said Cerulli.

The finds will also be used by the university. They’ll be studied and cataloged for the years to come.

“So even if we can’t display everything that we found in the house, we can link, maybe through a QR code on a little display, to the entire collection of what we found so people can learn about that, because it will be publicly viewable,” said Cerulli.

All of this in an effort to bring more of this home’s history to life.

