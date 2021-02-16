Club helps charities through participants’ accumulated exercise
A group of non-profits share the total accumulated funds.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Outdoor walking and running never felt so good.
Join the Ragged Mountain Winter Mileage Club this year as they direct donations to five different non-profits based on the total amount of accumulated outdoor walking and running miles logged by each participant.
150 miles = $5 donated
250 miles = $10 donated
375 miles = $15 donated
500 miles = $20 donated
The five non-profits named as recipients are as follows:
-Rivanna Trails Foundation (RTF)
-Piedmont Environmental Council (PECVA)
-The Saunders Trail at Monticello
-The Botanical Garden of the Piedmont
-Run Your City (Charlottesville)
Totals can be compiled through March 21, 2021 and are due by April 1 by contacting alec@raggedmountainrunning.com.
