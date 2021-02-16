Advertisement

Club helps charities through participants’ accumulated exercise

A group of non-profits share the total accumulated funds.
Courtesy Ragged Mountain Winter Mileage Club
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Outdoor walking and running never felt so good.

Join the Ragged Mountain Winter Mileage Club this year as they direct donations to five different non-profits based on the total amount of accumulated outdoor walking and running miles logged by each participant.

150 miles = $5 donated

250 miles = $10 donated

375 miles = $15 donated

500 miles = $20 donated

The five non-profits named as recipients are as follows:

-Rivanna Trails Foundation (RTF)

-Piedmont Environmental Council (PECVA)

-The Saunders Trail at Monticello

-The Botanical Garden of the Piedmont

-Run Your City (Charlottesville)

Totals can be compiled through March 21, 2021 and are due by April 1 by contacting alec@raggedmountainrunning.com.

