Danville Utilities lineman burned, flown to hospital after service accident

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville Utilities lineman was hurt Tuesday morning while restoring power to a customer who lost service over the weekend.

The incident happened about 11 a.m. on Sugartree Church Road in Pittsylvania County, said Jason Grey, director of utilities.

The worker sustained burns, but the extent is not known yet. According to Grey, the worker was responsive and communicating with emergency responders, and was flown to a trauma center.

Brosville Volunteer Fire and EMS responded to the incident.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.