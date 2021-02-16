Advertisement

Female’s body found in the Roanoke River, suspect in custody

Bonds was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
Courtesy Roanoke City Jail(Roanoke City Jail)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a female victim was found Monday in the Roanoke River after police arrested a man who admitted that he shot and killed her, then disposed of her body.

Roanoke Police responded to a report of a suspicious situation in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW early Monday morning. They found the property showing signs of a struggle, but could not locate anyone at the scene.

Detectives found a resident of the apartment, DeAngelo Bonds, 22 of Roanoke, nearby in a vehicle at a parking lot near 13th Street SE. They were able to discern that Bonds shot and killed the victim and told police he disposed of her body. After an extensive search, the remains were found in the Roanoke River.

Bonds was arrested and is charged with second-degree murder.

The Roanoke Police Department can be contacted at 540-853-2411.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Check the VA power outage map for estimated restorations
Smith Mountain Lake
Man dies after launching boat at SML Friday
A glaze of ice from freezing rain and fog could occur tonight for higher elevations.
Icy conditions possible for some tonight
As the rain tapers off early Tuesday, winds begin to increase which may lead to additional...
Rain and fog overnight followed by a breezy Tuesday
A roadside memorial for Sgt. Perry Hodge on Rt. 211, which included flags, appears to have been...
Makeshift memorial for Pulaski deputy destroyed overnight

Latest News

Deputies found Clara R. Taylor, 82, of Moneta, dead in her home on Mallard Cove Road. They...
Man arrested for Franklin County murder dies at hospital on medical furlough
Zinc in Danville offers free hair washes and a drying station due to power outage.
Danville hair salon offers free washes due to power outage
Two VT Lacrosse players smile together.
Staying positive through a cancer diagnosis and an Achilles tear: two Virginia Tech lacrosse players share story on TikTok, go viral
Rain tonight, but another ice storm could be coming for Thursday.
Mon. Feb. 15 - Evening Forecast