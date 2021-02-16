Female’s body found in the Roanoke River, suspect in custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a female victim was found Monday in the Roanoke River after police arrested a man who admitted that he shot and killed her, then disposed of her body.

Roanoke Police responded to a report of a suspicious situation in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW early Monday morning. They found the property showing signs of a struggle, but could not locate anyone at the scene.

Detectives found a resident of the apartment, DeAngelo Bonds, 22 of Roanoke, nearby in a vehicle at a parking lot near 13th Street SE. They were able to discern that Bonds shot and killed the victim and told police he disposed of her body. After an extensive search, the remains were found in the Roanoke River.

Bonds was arrested and is charged with second-degree murder.

The Roanoke Police Department can be contacted at 540-853-2411.

