House Democrats unveil plan for in-person learning

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Democrats in the Virginia House of Delegates have rolled out a plan they say will get more children back into their classrooms by this summer.

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-Henrico) described the proposal as substantive and symbolic, as members of a House Education subcommittee amended a Senate Bill Monday morning. It would provide for in-person and remote learning, and follow CDC guidelines.

“Now we’re at the right point where we can have the substantive conversation about fully hybrid learning or fully in-person learning,” said Delegate Chris Hurst (D-Blacksburg) in an interview with WDBJ7. “And only until we got to this point here during the pandemic, do I think it was appropriate and responsible for us to do that.”

But Republicans who have been pushing hard for a return to in-person learning say the Democratic plan doesn’t really change anything.

“It is clear that this is nothing more than lip service anew,” said House Minority Leader Del. Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah). “This is not even a half measure. This is simply a way to try to throw themselves a political lifeline and appear to be doing something, when in fact it does very little if anything.”

The bill as amended would take effect June 1.

But more debate is expected, during the two weeks that remain in the special session of the General Assembly.

