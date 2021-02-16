Increasing wind and sunshine today with more ice Thursday

Another soggy morning is expected with precipitation moving out later this morning. Only a few areas along the Blue Ridge Parkway as well as parts of the Alleghany Highlands may have temperatures cold enough for any icing this morning. Areas of fog is also possible, especially in the Piedmont. Lows slip to the low-mid 30s.

ICE STORM LINKS Road conditions and VDOT Cams Get real-time road conditions from VDOT along with camera Share your ice photos and reports Share your storm photos and videos. Be sure to include your name and hometown so we can give you credit for the great photos!

TUESDAY BREEZES

By midday Tuesday we should begin to see drier air scour out the clouds, especially along/east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. The notable weather story Tuesday will be the increased winds gusting 20-35mph. With the already ice-damaged trees, we could be looking at additional downed limbs and perhaps new power outages to deal with. Afternoon highs reach the low-mid 40s in most areas.

As the rain tapers off early Tuesday, winds begin to increase which may lead to additional power outages. (WDBJ7)

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday should also remain quiet with partly sunny skies and highs around 40°. We’ll notice more clouds entering late in the day ahead or our next weather system set to arrive during the evening as a wintry mix.

Another storm has the potential to deliver more icy conditions late Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates. (WDBJ7)

ANOTHER LATE-WEEK ICE STORM

It’s looking as if we may see almost a repeat of last weekend’s icy conditions across the region late Wednesday night into Thursday. It’s still too early to say who may get the most freezing rain at this point, but with many still recovering from our last event, this couldn’t come at a more inconvenient time.

There still remains question as to how cold the air will be and how far south it will make it Wednesday night. Either way, icy weather looks very much possible again with significant levels of freezing rain possible.

TIMING: Late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

Wintry conditions could return for Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

We should notice improving weather by Friday as sunshine comes back in full force by this weekend. Saturday and Sunday should remain mostly sunny with a gradual warm up by Sunday to around 50°.

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.