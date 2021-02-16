Local hardware stores brace for winter storm

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Local hardware stores are bracing for this week’s winter storm.

Lynchburg’s Overstreet Hardware says they have a number of items ready for most scenarios.

They’ve geared up on things like ice melters and shovels.

They say this season’s winter storms have spiked demand for the first time in years.

They also say the recent and pending ice storms have greatly impacted generator supply.

“We sold through on kerosene heaters and backup emergency heating supplies. We do rent generators at our Lakeside Drive store, so we’ve seen some demand there,” said Chuck Overstreet, owner.

Wednesday night’s storm is expected to bring a mix of snow and ice to the Lynchburg area.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.