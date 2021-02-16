Advertisement

Local hardware stores brace for winter storm

Ice melter is one of a number of items that can be found at Overstreet Hardware in preparation...
Ice melter is one of a number of items that can be found at Overstreet Hardware in preparation for this week's ice storm. The store says generators are sold out.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Local hardware stores are bracing for this week’s winter storm.

Lynchburg’s Overstreet Hardware says they have a number of items ready for most scenarios.

They’ve geared up on things like ice melters and shovels.

They say this season’s winter storms have spiked demand for the first time in years.

They also say the recent and pending ice storms have greatly impacted generator supply.

“We sold through on kerosene heaters and backup emergency heating supplies. We do rent generators at our Lakeside Drive store, so we’ve seen some demand there,” said Chuck Overstreet, owner.

Wednesday night’s storm is expected to bring a mix of snow and ice to the Lynchburg area.

