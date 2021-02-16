Lynchburg non-profit inducts first class of Black doulas

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new organization in Lynchburg that’s raising awareness for the infant and mother mortality rate of minority pregnancies.

In the United States, women of color are 2-3 times more likely to die in childbirth than white women. Black women’s infants are 9 times more likely to die than other ethnicities and nationalities.

“The United States of America ranks last of developed nations in maternal mortality,” co-founder of The Motherhood Collective, Lauren Barnes said. “Meaning you’d be safer to go to any other country that’s a developed nation and have your baby.”

“It’s very shocking,” Kenda Sutton-El said

It’s these statistics that led Sutton-El to co-found Birth in Color based out of Richmond.

“We make sure that pregnant people know their choices when it’s there birth journey,” she said. “And making sure they have evidence based information to make sure they’re making informed choices.”

One of the organization’s flagship solutions to maternal and infant morbidity is its doula training program.

A doula is typically someone without formal medical training who is employed to provide guidance and support to a pregnant woman during labor.

“We have doulas throughout the whole state of Virginia,” Sutton-El said.

But because of the costs to train and even hire a doula, this service is typical unavailable to low-income families. That’s where the Motherhood Collective stepped in as a partner of the new Lynchburg chapter of Birth in Color.

“We have worked to really develop a relationship with our hospital system and with expecting women in our community,” Barnes explained.

Together, these organizations plan to dramatically change the outcome of millions of births through education, advocacy, and support.

“For too long communities like ours have closed their eyes to the true problem and today we are beginning the process of addressing that,” Barnes said.

The first step they’ve taken to addressing that problem is by training and inducting Birth in Color, LYH’s first cohort of doulas. On Monday at Virginia Baptist Hospital, a small crowd of people cheered as five beautiful black women received certificates and pins.

“Racism not race is killing black, brown and indigenous women in our maternity care system,” Barnes said, addressing the crowd.

“This program reaffirms the importance of culturally competent care from the community and for the community,” Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources, Daniel Carey said.

Takeyah Givens is one of the newly appointed doulas to serve Lynchburg families.

“I can’t even describe it,” she smiled. “I’ve been waiting for this day for like months now.”

Over the years she has helped families and friends with their childbirth journeys, but now she has more formal training and a business of her own to make an income doing what she loves.

“I literally remember wanting somebody to be doing this when I needed it,” Givens said. “So I got to be what I needed when I needed it now for someone else. So it means the whole world to me.”

Birth in Color and The Motherhood Collective are two of several organizations who have partnered together end the maternal and infant deaths of minorities.

“Our mission is to recruit the doulas,” Barnes said of The Motherhood Collective. “To recruit the women to the project, the 48 black, brown and indigenous women to the project, and then provide support during and after their pregnancies.”

Which means 48 women of color will be able to apply for free doula services, while the doulas themselves will be able to get paid for their work through community funding.

“That’s the great part of it,” Sutton-El said. “To see their drive and their motivation to like, ‘Okay, this is actually going to be a great program.’”

Applications for the free doula services opens on March 1. Click here to apply.

Birth in Color is also a game changer in the political realm working on bills like the doula bill and the infant mortality bill. It also hosts cultural education and training workshops for medical professionals.

