Man arrested in Lynchburg Sunday charged with DUI, multiple gun charges

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say Kevin Nailor, 47 of Lynchburg, was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving under the influence and receiving multiple gun charges.

Authorities responded just before 11 to the 900 block of Pierce Street for a report of shots fired after a man was said to be shooting a gun in the air near a Ford SUV.

The vehicle was found near the intersection of 12th Street and Pierce Street, where Nailor was subsequently arrested.

He is charged with driving under the influence, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm within the city limits, two counts of possession of schedule I/II substance, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II substance.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6060 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.