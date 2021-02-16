Manufacturer creating 75 new jobs in Montgomery County as it moves resources to new facility

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After its announcement in the beginning of February regarding the purchase of the old Dish Network Call Center, Moog Inc. says the expansion is adding not only square feet, but jobs too.

Along with $10.7 million on the price tag for the company’s move of equipment and jobs from one of its Blacksburg facilities to the new space in the Falling Branch Corporate Park, Moog is bringing 75 new jobs to our hometowns.

“Moog is an important partner in the Commonwealth, and it is exciting to see the company grow its capabilities in Montgomery County,” said Governor Northam Tuesday. “The New River Valley has outstanding institutions of higher education and a world-class workforce, and Moog’s continued investment is a testament to these assets. We are confident that this expansion will propel the company and the Commonwealth’s aerospace industry forward.”

The facility in Falling Branch Corporate Park (400 Technology Drive) was sold for $6,500,000 to Moog, Inc. which designs and manufactures advanced motion control products for aerospace, defense, industrial and medical applications.

The additional 80,000 square feet of space will be used to accommodate increased customers and demand and focus on production of its slip ring products for the industrial marketplace.

Moog Inc. is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.