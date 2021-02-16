Advertisement

More than 100,000 Appalachian Power customers still without power

Photo credit: WDBJ7
Photo credit: WDBJ7(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 100,000 Appalachian Power customers remain without electric service as of late Tuesday morning, the result of ice storms over the weekend and through Monday.

Most of the outages... about 93,000 of them... are in West Virginia. In Virginia, about 9,500 customers remain without power... including Franklin County, with 3,336 customers; Floyd with 2,531; Henry with 1,362 and Pittsylvania with 654.

AEP reports goals of 10 p.m. Tuesday for restoration in Amherst, Bedford, Campbell, Franklin and Patrick counties, and 10 p.m. Wednesday for Floyd and Henry counties.

For information on a specific outage, check Appalachian Power’s Outage Map on AppalachianPower.com.

See power safety tips at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx.

You can get specific information about outages via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts here: appalachianpower.com/alerts.

A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime at www.appalachianpower.com. Go to the Outages and Problems section of the homepage and click “View Outage Map.”

Get more information about outages here.

