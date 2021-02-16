Advertisement

Power restored to many Floyd County homes Tuesday

AEP Crews work in Floyd County
AEP Crews work in Floyd County(WBDJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Floyd County, after about four days in the dark many families are seeing the lights come back on. However, not all problems are fixed with Appalachian Power still reporting about a 800 outages Tuesday evening.

“We’ve got crews that we are bringing to where we found stuff down and now it’s just a matter of getting it back up,” AEP Technician Principal Steve Browning said.

Browning and his team are in Floyd County helping find damage and fix lines following the weekend ice storm.

“It’s been a challenge. It’s rained everyday but today,” Browning said.

Mother Nature hasn’t made it easy

“The ground is so wet you can’t get a truck off the road anywhere, you sink up,” he said.

The beautiful peaks and valleys become obstacles on the way to repairs.

“He and I probably walked five or six miles yesterday,” Browning said.

At its peak, AEP was reporting thousands of outages in Floyd County, and future storms promise to make more work for crews.

But Browning said they’re ready to follow the storms and help communities get back to normal.

“We may end up going to Floyd, to West Virginia, to Kentucky, wherever they send us”

All they ask for in return is patience.

“You know we want them on as much as they want to be on,” Browning said.

AEP expects all outages to be repaired in Floyd County by Wednesday evening.

