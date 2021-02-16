Roanoke businesses grapple with St. Patrick’s cancellation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The luck of the Irish ran out Monday morning, at least in the Star City.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. announced it would cancel one of its marquee events, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival for 2021. The decision hamstrings one of the city’s most popular events, which DRI estimates draws 20 to 30 thousand people to Roanoke each year.

“We’ve sort of gotten used to the bad news over the last year,” said Jason Martin, COO of Martin’s Downtown.

Martin’s hosts another of the main St. Paddy’s day events, normally the restaurant’s busiest day of the year.

“It’s a big number. We normally do in the neighborhood of a thousand people that day,” said Martin.

This year, Martin’s will serve a maximum of about 80 at a time.

“We’ll have a couple bands play, we’ll have our Irish food, the corned beef and cabbage all that good stuff,” he said, “but it’ll be limited.”

The third major celebration of Irish culture, Corn Beef and Co.’s annual party, remains up in the air. Employees said Monday they expect a decision on the future of the event sometime soon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.