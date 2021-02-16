Advertisement

Roanoke businesses grapple with St. Patrick’s cancellation

By Eric Miller
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The luck of the Irish ran out Monday morning, at least in the Star City.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. announced it would cancel one of its marquee events, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival for 2021. The decision hamstrings one of the city’s most popular events, which DRI estimates draws 20 to 30 thousand people to Roanoke each year.

“We’ve sort of gotten used to the bad news over the last year,” said Jason Martin, COO of Martin’s Downtown.

Martin’s hosts another of the main St. Paddy’s day events, normally the restaurant’s busiest day of the year.

“It’s a big number. We normally do in the neighborhood of a thousand people that day,” said Martin.

This year, Martin’s will serve a maximum of about 80 at a time.

“We’ll have a couple bands play, we’ll have our Irish food, the corned beef and cabbage all that good stuff,” he said, “but it’ll be limited.”

The third major celebration of Irish culture, Corn Beef and Co.’s annual party, remains up in the air. Employees said Monday they expect a decision on the future of the event sometime soon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
Female’s body found in Roanoke River, suspect in custody
As the rain tapers off early Tuesday, winds begin to increase which may lead to additional...
Rain and fog overnight followed by a breezy Tuesday
Power outage
Check the VA power outage map for estimated restorations
A roadside memorial for Sgt. Perry Hodge on Rt. 211, which included flags, appears to have been...
Driver charged for crash that destroyed memorial for fallen officer
Herd Immunity
UVA: Herd immunity a long way off without vaccines

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 16, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 16, 2021
Black Doulas Part 2
Black Doulas Part 1
Another ice storm heads our way Thursday.
Tuesday, February 16, Morning FastCast