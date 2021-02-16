Scholarship encourages new voices in advertising, communications industry

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new scholarship opportunity for students at Virginia Western Community College hopes to welcome new voices into the advertising and communications industry.

Access Advertising & Public Relations launched the fund to create the Virginia Western BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Annual Scholarship. That scholarship supports students of color looking to get their start in the communications field.

The Roanoke-based company thought of the scholarship this summer while watching the Black Lives Matter movement, CEO Tony Pearman said.

“I think if 2020 taught us anything is that if you can do anything, make a difference somewhere and change one life, then you can change a lot of things. So that is our goal, it’s to help one person see themselves in advertising and create an opportunity,” Pearman said.

Students can start applying for the scholarship March 1. Access said its goal is to cover tuition for one student every year.

