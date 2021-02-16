Senators call for creation of Education Reserve Corps

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -Two members of the Virginia Senate are calling for the creation of an Education Reserve Corps that would help address staffing issues as schools reopen across the Commonwealth.

It would be similar to the Medical Reserve Corps that has assisted with vaccination efforts and recent elections.

“We’ve had schools say what do we do about being open if we have people out on quarantine,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico). “Teacher reserve corps is what we do.”

“And this is a stopgap measure,” added Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax). “I’m not trying to change the face of professional education. I’m not a professional educator, but this is something to get us through this school year.”

The program would be administered by the Virginia Department of Education. Individuals selected by a school division would be issued an emergency credential valid through August 2022.

Dunnavant and Petersen are asking Governor Northam to use his executive power to create the Education Reserve Corps.

