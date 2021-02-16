Advertisement

Senators call for creation of Education Reserve Corps

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -Two members of the Virginia Senate are calling for the creation of an Education Reserve Corps that would help address staffing issues as schools reopen across the Commonwealth.

It would be similar to the Medical Reserve Corps that has assisted with vaccination efforts and recent elections.

“We’ve had schools say what do we do about being open if we have people out on quarantine,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico). “Teacher reserve corps is what we do.”

“And this is a stopgap measure,” added Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax). “I’m not trying to change the face of professional education. I’m not a professional educator, but this is something to get us through this school year.”

The program would be administered by the Virginia Department of Education. Individuals selected by a school division would be issued an emergency credential valid through August 2022.

Dunnavant and Petersen are asking Governor Northam to use his executive power to create the Education Reserve Corps.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Check the VA power outage map for estimated restorations
Smith Mountain Lake
Man dies after launching boat at SML Friday
As the rain tapers off early Tuesday, winds begin to increase which may lead to additional...
Rain and fog overnight followed by a breezy Tuesday
A glaze of ice from freezing rain and fog could occur tonight for higher elevations.
Icy conditions possible for some tonight
A roadside memorial for Sgt. Perry Hodge on Rt. 211, which included flags, appears to have been...
Makeshift memorial for Pulaski deputy destroyed overnight

Latest News

Danville Free Hair Washes
Danville Free Hair Washes
Danville Restoring Service 2.15.21
Danville Restoring Service 2.15.21
Virginia Democrats roll out plan to get more children back into the classroom for in-person...
House Democrats unveil plan for in-person learning
(AP)
Man arrested in Lynchburg Sunday charged with DUI, multiple gun charges