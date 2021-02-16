Tractor-trailer driver, passenger killed in Grayson County crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were killed in Grayson County when their tractor trailer overturned and was hit by a logging truck.

Virginia State Police reported Tuesday the crash happened Monday around 11:09 a.m. on Route 16, less than a mile north of Route US 58.

According to the agency, the driver of a flatbed tractor-trailer was heading north on Route 16. As he went through a curve, he crossed into the southbound lane and the trailer ran off the left side of the highway. The tractor part of the vehicle fell onto its side in the southbound lane. Then the driver of a logging truck heading south crashed into the tractor, unable to avoid the wreck, said police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, James M. Alley, 38 of Jefferson, N.C. died at the scene, as did his passenger, Joshua J. Alley, 29, also of Jefferson. State police say neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the logging truck was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

