Train vs. big rig crash blocks Botetourt County intersection

Train vs big rig crash at Davis and Webster in Blue Ridge
Train vs big rig crash at Davis and Webster in Blue Ridge(Botetourt County Fire-EMS)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported in a collision involving a train and a tractor trailer in Botetourt County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Webster Road and Davis Road in Blue Ridge, according to Botetourt County Fire-EMS.

The Norfolk Southern train hit the rear of a tractor-trailer about 12:45 p.m., according to a Norfolk Southern spokesperson.

The train was headed from Norfolk, Virginia, to Louisville, Kentucky.

Emergency crews anticipate the grade crossing will be blocked at Davis Road until late Tuesday afternoon for cleanup and investigation.

Norfolk Southern issued this statement: “At Norfolk Southern, the safety of our employees and the communities we serve is our number one priority. Norfolk Southern reminds motorists and pedestrians to stay alert around railroad tracks, and to be mindful of all warning signs and signals at railroad crossings.”

