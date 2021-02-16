Advertisement

UVA bans non-virtual gatherings through Feb. 25 during COVID-19 concerns, will reevaluate the following day

Only two people per table are permitted at on-site dining facilities.
University of Virginia.
University of Virginia.(WVIR)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia announced Tuesday the ban of all non-virtual gatherings and events for their campus community beginning at 7:00 Tuesday and lasting through February 25 when they will reevaluate the situation the following day.

Recreational facilities will close, with libraries moving to all-contactless pick-up. Only two people per table are permitted at on-site dining facilities.

Students may attend on-site classes, eat and/or pick-up meals from dining halls, participate in individual outdoor activities, receive a COVID-19 test or other medical care, retrieve mail, go to work or the UVA Bookstore.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAngelo Bonds mugshot
Name released of woman whose body was found in Roanoke River
As the rain tapers off early Tuesday, winds begin to increase which may lead to additional...
Rain and fog overnight followed by a breezy Tuesday
Another Winter storm will likely impact our region on Thursday.
Snow, sleet and lots of ice expect with Thursday storm
Power outage
Check the VA power outage map for estimated restorations
A roadside memorial for Sgt. Perry Hodge on Rt. 211, which included flags, appears to have been...
Driver charged for crash that destroyed memorial for fallen officer

Latest News

Senator Tim Kaine visited vaccination sites in the Roanoke Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
Kaine visits vaccination sites in the Roanoke Valley
Special enrollment period could help thousands of uninsured Virginians
Thousands of uninsured Virginians could benefit from special enrollment period
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
Biden admin's push for COVID relief
Biden admin's push for COVID relief