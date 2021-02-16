UVA bans non-virtual gatherings through Feb. 26
Only two people per table are permitted at on-site dining facilities.
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia announced Tuesday the ban of all non-virtual gatherings and events for their campus community beginning at 7:00 Tuesday and lasting through February 25 when they will reevaluate the situation the following day.
Recreational facilities will close, with libraries moving to all-contactless pick-up. Only two people per table are permitted at on-site dining facilities.
Students may attend on-site classes, eat and/or pick-up meals from dining halls, participate in individual outdoor activities, receive a COVID-19 test or other medical care, retrieve mail, go to work or the UVA Bookstore.
Click here for more.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.