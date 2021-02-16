VDH launches central pre-registration website for COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - The Virginia Department of Health today launched a new, centralized website designed to allow Virginians to “easily pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine,” according to VDH. The site is designed to allow people to pre-register online, check that they are pre-registered, and access additional information on Virginia’s vaccination roll-out.

Click here for the new site.

Virginians who have previously pre-registered through their local health districts have been automatically imported into the new system, according to VDH, and do not need to pre-register again. Data migration is continuing throughout the week and it may take several days for your name to appear in the centralized system. Everyone who has previously registered is still on the list, and their statuses will not be affected, said VDH

The Virginia Department of Health expects millions of unique visits to the site the day of launch (February 16), and IT teams will be addressing back-end components as needed throughout the day. Anyone who cannot get through immediately is urged to try again.

VDH will also launch an accompanying hotline number Wednesday, February 17, for people uncomfortable or unable to pre-register online. Governor Northam is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday with more information about the number.

Due to technological limits with CVS Pharmacy’s national appointment system, Virginians must continue to register for CVS appointments through the CVS Pharmacy website. The Fairfax Health Department has opted to maintain its local registration form as one of the few health districts not part of the Virginia state health system. Virginians eligible for vaccination based on living or working in Fairfax County should pre-register for vaccinations on the Fairfax County Health Department website.

Virginia has vaccinated more than 12% of the population with at least one dose, according to VDH. Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine currently outstrips supply, and VDH said it is expected to take several months to reach all who want to be vaccinated.

Virginia is prioritizing people who qualify for Phase 1b: people age 65 and older; frontline essential workers; those living and working in homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and migrant labor camps; and individuals with high-risk medical conditions.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.