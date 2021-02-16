Advertisement

Virginia sees slight uptick in COVID case increase

(NBC News)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 553,308 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, February 16, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,770 from the 551,538 reported Monday, a bigger increase than the 1,539 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 1,367,319 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from Sunday’s 1,323,448. Tuesday’s number has not been released.

5,633,818 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 9.1% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 9.3% reported Monday.

As of Tuesday, there are 7,037 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Monday’s 7,016.

1,849 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Monday’s count of 1,833.

43,305 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

