Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Best snow day ever!’ for Blizzard the polar bear

There’s nothing like fresh powder
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (Gray News) – Blizzard the polar bear makes no secret about how much he likes the snow.

It’s plain to see as you watch the 25-year-old smooshing itself into the fresh powder that fell at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in the Seattle area over the weekend.

“Polar bear Blizzard is having the best snow day ever!” a post on the zoo’s Twitter account says.

Blizzard was rescued as an orphaned cub in Churchill, Canada.

Just over a foot of snow fell on SeaTac Airport during the weekend, according to the Seattle Times.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Check the VA power outage map for estimated restorations
Smith Mountain Lake
Man dies after launching boat at SML Friday
A glaze of ice from freezing rain and fog could occur tonight for higher elevations.
Icy conditions possible for some tonight
As the rain tapers off early Tuesday, winds begin to increase which may lead to additional...
Rain and fog overnight followed by a breezy Tuesday
A roadside memorial for Sgt. Perry Hodge on Rt. 211, which included flags, appears to have been...
Makeshift memorial for Pulaski deputy destroyed overnight

Latest News

Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
Female’s body found in the Roanoke River, suspect in custody
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room
You can see the 25-year-old smooshing itself into the fresh powder that fell over the weekend.
Blizzard the polar bear loves the snow
Deputies found Clara R. Taylor, 82, of Moneta, dead in her home on Mallard Cove Road. They...
Man arrested for Franklin County murder dies at hospital on medical furlough