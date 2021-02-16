Wytheville Training School and Cultural Center still puts education first generations later

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the first black schools in Southwest Virginia stills stands, and it is still helping to put education on the forefront.

It’s called the Wytheville Training School, and it’s been transformed into a cultural center and museum.

Mr. John Johnson is the man who helped save the building and its history, but he says he is just a regular guy.

“There’s not much to tell--- I went to this school,” said John Johnson a former student and historian.

He went to the school until the 8th grade.

“There’s a really good story to tale is a part of our history, and also that people don’t realize what is here,” said Marcella Taylor a board member of the Wytheville Training School and Cultural Center.

A place that’s been standing since the mid-1800′s. Johnson helped curate many of the artifacts-- making the space what it is today.

“And I wanted to know more, I didn’t know anything about my family is that I begin to wonder, who are these people, or do they come from? And I begin to delve deeper into the records,” said Johnson.

The records he found played a big role into making the old school into a space for the community.

Generations later this facility is still helping to educate people by helping them obtain their GED or learn basic computer skills.

“When I was going to school to type in class only had 25 students one typewriter, “said Johnson.

Now, there are enough to teach people basic computer skills and tutor kids.

“The, the Cultural Center has several retired teachers you know that work with our local students, you know after school programming. You know if they need any problem with have problems with homework or any certain classes, “said Taylor.

“But today, all this change for the better, “said Johnson.

Johnson says the school’s walls may look different, but they serve a purpose he hopes to last another 100 years.

To learn more about Wytheville Training School and Cultural Center you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.