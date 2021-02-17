A major winter storm heads our way Thursday

WINTER STORM WARNING

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our entire area from 7PM tonight through 1AM Friday. This means a significant winter storm is heading our way.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight at 7 PM (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY

We’ll remain quiet today with partly sunny skies and highs around 40°. We’ll notice more clouds entering the region later in the day. As our next storm system is set to arrive during the overnight hours as a wintry mix.

MAJOR WINTER STORM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday as it’s looking like we may see a repeat of last weekend’s icy conditions or maybe even a little worse for some. With many still recovering from our weekend event, this couldn’t come at a more inconvenient time.

A winter storm is expected to impact much of the Mid-Atlantic with snow and ice Thursday. (WDBJ)

STORM TIMING

Snow and sleet will likely begin overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning and impacts begin quickly as roads will be colder than our last event. Significant ice accumulations are expected throughout Thursday into Thursday evening before the event ends Thursday night. A refreeze is expected as temperatures hold steady around freezing.

Our next winter storm moves in overnight. (WDBJ Weather)

SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATION

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain accumulation will be likely with this winter storm on Thursday. Please note these may change slightly over the next 12-24 hours as we get new data.

SNOW & SLEET AMOUNTS

The highest snowfall totals will likely be along and north of the Interstate 64 corridor where temperatures will be coldest during the event. Here, amounts may top 3″ and snow will likely continue through late Thursday morning before mixing with sleet.

Snow and sleet totals will be much lower south of the 460 corridor where amounts may reach slightly over 1″, mainly occurring before before sunrise. After daybreak, temperatures warm aloft, changing it over to mainly freezing rain (ice).

Snow and sleet forecast for Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

ICE FORECAST (FREEZING RAIN)

By ice, we’re mainly talking freezing rain (think icicles) in this storm. Like last weekend, this could be another major, if not crippling ice event for our region. In fact, models are showing many more areas being impacted than the last event.

Ice amounts will generally be in the .25″ range for areas along and south of the 460 corridor. However, toward the Southside, we could once again be looking at areas reaching .50″ or greater of ice on trees and power lines.

Freezing rain and sleet will lead to ice accumulations across the region. (WDBJ Weather)

FLOODING

Ample moisture with this storm will bring upwards of 1-2″ of water in the region in various forms through Thursday evening. With a colder ground coupled by the fact we are already soaked, runoff is expected even with the expected wintry weather.

Rises along streams and rivers are possible, especially along the Dan River at South Boston which may experience minor flooding by late Thursday. Ponding water is likely elsewhere so use caution while driving.

Ample water of 1-2", combined with already saturated ground may lead to localized flooding. Stay tuned for updates. (WDBJ7 Weather)

WIND AND OUTAGES

Unlike the last ice event, this time wind will follow the ice, ramping up Friday and Saturday. Gusts may top 25mph at times with sustained winds around 15mph. The wind combined with the already ice-covered or damaged trees, may be all it takes to bring numerous to widespread power outages.

Plan ahead for power outages possibly lasting 2 or more days. Repairing power outages may be even more difficult as crews will be working windy conditions as well as damp ground which makes accessing areas more difficult.

ICE STORM LINKS Road conditions and VDOT Cams Get real-time road conditions from VDOT along with camera

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Sunshine comes back in full force by Friday, but so does the wind. Winds remain gusty Friday into Saturday with daytime highs in the upper 30s. By Sunday, winds should diminish with mostly sunny and warmer conditions. Highs warm to the mid 40s. We turn even warmer next week along with more settled weather.

