AEP crews stay busy as another winter storm approaches

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power is gearing up for another round of ice. A spokesperson said they have sent additional resources to the Roanoke area.

Crews have already spent days in places like Floyd County working to get the power back on.

But with another round of winter weather in the forecast, mother nature could bring another set of outages and that means AEP crews will continue to work around the clock.

“I like winter when I was a kid, but seems like I am not liking quite as good as I used to for some reason,” Floyd County Farmer Marvin Grammer said.

Grammer has lived in the county all his life. For him, another threat of ice means more work with his cattle.

“That’s what I am doing now, feeding a whole lot today in case it is real nasty tomorrow,” Grammer said.

Like many people in the county Grammer only just got his power back after the last storm.

“It didn’t come on until Tuesday night about 10 o’clock,” he said.

Appalachian Power crews have been in the area since Saturday working well into the night to fix outages

“A lot of devastation, like poles broke, a lot of wire down, but everything is hard to get to, a lot of rural area,” AEP Line Servicer Gregg Boksa said.

Boksa and his partner have been fixing that damage but also keeping an eye on what could cause the next outage.

“We had a tree actually laying over a line earlier this morning and we walked in and cut it off. And it wasn’t touching but we knew if another ice storm came in it was going to be touching, anything to keep the lights on,” Boksa said.

Crews could spend days away from home working in the field, and with back-to-back storms, they could even be making repairs in the same spots.

“Kinda disheartening at times, but that’s your job just get and go back and do it again,” Boksa said.

It’s a sacrifice, these technicians and linemen are happy to make in order to help others.

“Just work until the lights come on,” Boksa said.

AEP said in Virginia it had over 1,100 people throughout the Commonwealth working to restore power at the peak of its outages.

They hope to have most everyone back online by Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.