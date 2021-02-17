Berglund vaccine clinic set for Thursday rescheduled

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday, February 18 at the Berglund Center has been rescheduled to Friday, February 19.

Anyone with an appointment for the Thursday vaccine clinic should plan to keep your scheduled appointment by arriving instead Friday, and delay your arrival by one hour, according to the health district. So if you have a 1 p.m. appointment Thursday, arrive at the Berglund Center Friday at 2 p.m.

Get updates at vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-vaccine/ or here.

