Community gives back to crews helping restore power

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Neighbors in Floyd County wanted to spread some love to the crews helping get their lights back on.

In about a day a simple Facebook post transformed into community action.

The idea was to thank the technicians and linemen fixing outages in the county.

At first the plan was to just bake cookies, but Wednesday morning about 150 linemen were given a full meal.

Laura Lee Allen, Michele Tucker and Angela Myers said they got the ball rolling but it was the generosity of the community that turned their idea into a reality.

“Floyd county is one of those communities that when it comes to a time of need they just drop everything they do to make life a little bit simpler for those who are deeply in need,” Co-Organizer Michele Tucker said.

They’ve raised more than $150 in donations. The women said they could be organizing another event like this if mother nature brings another round of power outages.

