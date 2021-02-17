Family, community find closure after remains of missing Nelson County girl located

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - For years, Lovingston and communities across Virginia have been searching for Alexis Murphy.

At 17 years old, Murphy was last seen at a Lovingston gas station in 2013, where a banner still keeps her memory alive.

Earlier this month, Murphy was finally brought home.

“We thank the community and all agencies involved throughout the years with the searches that have continued throughout the years to bring Alexis home. It just means the world to us and please keep us in your thoughts and prayers,” said David Hill, Nelson County sheriff.

Hill says Murphy’s remains were located on private property near Stagebridge Road in the county. They were sent to Richmond for identification and confirmed earlier this month.

The confirmation brings closure to a case that put one man, Randy Taylor, in jail for her killing.

Help Save the Next Girl says it provides the family an opportunity for healing.

“Finally, at long last, they’ll be able to memorialize her short life with the respect, dignity and love that she deserved,” said Gil Harrington, president.

The family also made a statement, saying “Our family is so grateful for the continuing love, support and prayers for Alexis and our family over the past 7 years. While we have been grieving the loss of Alexis since 2013, we remained hopeful that she would be found alive and well. Alexis was the fashionista, athlete and joker of our family; we were blessed to have loved her for 17 years and her memory will continue to live on through us all. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks and sincere gratitude to the citizens of Nelson County, the FBI, the Virginia State Police, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and all of the search and rescue teams for your commitment and unwavering support to find Alexis. You all kept the promise made in 2013, to bring Alexis home! During this time, we ask that you continue to lift our family up in prayer and in the words of Alexis, ‘Keep Hope Alive.’”

“It’s great comfort to the family, even if someone they love is deceased, to be able to memorialize them and now Alexis’ family has that opportunity,” said Harrington.

