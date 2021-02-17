Galax garage destroyed by fire

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A detached garage was destroyed by fire early Wednesday.

Galax Fire crews were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the fire on Mill Pond Road; they found the garage engulfed in flames. Glade Creek Volunteer Fire was called for help, with nearly 15,000 gallons of water used to bring the fire under control, according to Galax Fire.

No injuries were reported; the cause has not been determined.

Fries Fire and Rescue was on hand to cover any other Galax incidents.

