Advertisement

God’s Pit Crew helps out with downed trees in Charlotte County

By Ashley Boles
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew has been responding to the winter weather in Charlotte County today, and will continue until the debris is gone.

According to Chris Chiles, the Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator for GPC, the main issue is downed trees.

Chris showed us through a FaceTime video a downed tree that had blocked in an elderly couple’s driveway.

A group of eight from GPC responded Tuesday, and more sets of hands are set to be in the county on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAngelo Bonds mugshot
Name released of woman whose body was found in Roanoke River
As the rain tapers off early Tuesday, winds begin to increase which may lead to additional...
Rain and fog overnight followed by a breezy Tuesday
Another Winter storm will likely impact our region on Thursday.
Snow, sleet and lots of ice expect with Thursday storm
Power outage
Check the VA power outage map for estimated restorations
A roadside memorial for Sgt. Perry Hodge on Rt. 211, which included flags, appears to have been...
Driver charged for crash that destroyed memorial for fallen officer

Latest News

Deputy Superintendent Annie Whitaker presents the district's plan to move to Phase 3, Level 3.
Montgomery County Public School Board hears plan to move more students into the classroom
U Of L Finds
U Of L Finds
New Scholarship At VA Western
New Scholarship At VA Western
Kaine Visits Vaccination Sites Throughout Hometowns
Kaine Visits Vaccination Sites Throughout Hometowns