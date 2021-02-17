God’s Pit Crew helps out with downed trees in Charlotte County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew has been responding to the winter weather in Charlotte County today, and will continue until the debris is gone.

According to Chris Chiles, the Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator for GPC, the main issue is downed trees.

Chris showed us through a FaceTime video a downed tree that had blocked in an elderly couple’s driveway.

A group of eight from GPC responded Tuesday, and more sets of hands are set to be in the county on Wednesday.

