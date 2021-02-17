Health officials lay out challenges, progress on vaccinations in Franklin County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia has been allocating its vaccines by population. Bigger cities get more. Rural counties get less.

That’s led to some frustration as local officials work to distribute the doses they are getting – which often breaks down to just a few hundred per municipality per week.

The West Piedmont Health District, for instance, includes Patrick, Henry and Franklin Counties, alongside Martinsville. The district has tens of thousands of residents, but only gets 1,600 doses of vaccine per week.

“And that has been a recent, within the last few weeks, consistency. Before that, one week we got absolutely zero,” said Penny Hall, the district’s COO.

Hall delivered those remarks as part of an update to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Tuesday afternoon.

Hall noted that those consistent allocations are based on raw population, not the total number of people in Phases 1a and b, like seniors, and health works, who are now eligible for the vaccine.

“Looking at that, it’s well over 50% of the population for Franklin County. And again, getting 1,600 doses, you can see why that’s a very slow vaccination effort right now,” she said.

Assuming the supply ramps up, Nancy Bell, West Piedmont’s population health manager, said in an interview Tuesday that the district is ready to distribute vaccines.

“We’re all set to go at the Martinsville Speedway and vaccinate 8,000 people a day,” she said. “Our partners are ready. We have vaccinators. We have PPE. We just need the vaccine.”

But the slow pace has been frustrating for some.

“The communication in the roll out in Virginia has been poor,” said Franklin County Board Member Lorie Smith, who noted preregistering for the vaccine has been particularly confusing for some of her constituents.

“I’ve got people that are 65 and over, and when they call, no one is answering the phone,” she said.

Penny Hall says that’s why the state has combined the various websites, paper forms, and other preregistration processes into a single one-stop preregistration website: Vaccinate.Virginia.Gov.

“It’s not going to be always perfect, but at least everything is now in one avenue,” said Hall.

One hiccup: CVS, which will be distributing the vaccine at two locations within the health district, still has a separate preregistration process.

“We’re still working on that at our central office level in Richmond,” said Hall.

One piece of good news for those who’ve struggled to preregister online: Nancy Bell says a new preregistration phone line will be up and running Wednesday.

“The state is unveiling a toll-free line, where you can go to preregister, you can go to check on your registration, you can go to ask questions,” she said.

But even as people preregister, health officials continue to ask for patience, as they say it will still be weeks, or months, before most people get their shots.

