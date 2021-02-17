Human remains found on Hollins University campus Tuesday, case appears to be disconnected from school community
Check back for updates.
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke County Police, human remains were found on the campus of Hollins University Tuesday afternoon.
There appears to be no connection between this case and the campus community. Police are remaining on-site through Wednesday.
Students, faculty and staff were notified to the police presence.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.