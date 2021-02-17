Kaine and Bennet reintroduce Medicare-X legislation

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) is reintroducing legislation that could increase access to affordable health insurance, especially in rural areas.

Kaine and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) have co-sponsored the Medicare-X Choice Act, which they say will “create a public option by expanding on the Affordable Care Act and Medicare.” It would be rolled out first in areas where there is a shortage of insurers.

“Starting the roll-out of Medicare X by going on the exchanges in the parts of the country where there is little competition means that rural Virginians, rural Coloradans, they’re going to be the ones with the first crack at buying this more affordable product,” Kaine said during a virtual news conference Wednesday morning.

The legislation would also offer higher reimbursements to medical providers in rural areas, which could help to keep rural hospitals open.

