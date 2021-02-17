Kaine visits vaccination sites in the Roanoke Valley

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine says Virginia is making progress in the effort to vaccinate as many people as possible.

But during a visit to the Roanoke Valley Tuesday, he said there is still too much confusion in the Commonwealth and across the country.

From the lobby where people with appointments were signing in, to the floor of the Salem Civic Center where they received their vaccinations, Senator Tim Kaine was asking questions about the process.

“I want to be able to give a report from the road,” Kaine said. “Here’s how it is in Virginia. Here’s what’s working. Here’s what’s not working.”

Kaine said Virginia has improved its delivery of vaccines, although the limited supply is still a major obstacle.

And he said Virginia and the nation must reduce the confusion that still surrounds the process.

“Even if you’re in the queue and your number is up, You’re 1B and you can start getting vaccinated, the amount of vaccine and where you can get it, and how long you have to stay on the phone to find somebody who can give it to you, whether you’ll make an appointment and the appointment will be cancelled,” Kaine said, “there’s still too much variation.”

Kaine said what he learned here and at other vaccination sites, including the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, will help with the next big COVID relief package that Congress will take up soon, and with the confirmation hearings for top Biden administration appointees who are leading the COVID response.

“We need to put them on the record about what they’re going to do when, and then hold them responsible for that,” Kaine said. “We want to get as quickly as we can to the point where the maximum number of people have been vaccinated, because then everything will start to get better.”

