Advertisement

Kaine visits vaccination sites in the Roanoke Valley

Senator Tim Kaine visited vaccination sites in the Roanoke Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
Senator Tim Kaine visited vaccination sites in the Roanoke Valley on Tuesday afternoon.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine says Virginia is making progress in the effort to vaccinate as many people as possible.

But during a visit to the Roanoke Valley Tuesday, he said there is still too much confusion in the Commonwealth and across the country.

From the lobby where people with appointments were signing in, to the floor of the Salem Civic Center where they received their vaccinations, Senator Tim Kaine was asking questions about the process.

“I want to be able to give a report from the road,” Kaine said. “Here’s how it is in Virginia. Here’s what’s working. Here’s what’s not working.”

Kaine said Virginia has improved its delivery of vaccines, although the limited supply is still a major obstacle.

And he said Virginia and the nation must reduce the confusion that still surrounds the process.

“Even if you’re in the queue and your number is up, You’re 1B and you can start getting vaccinated, the amount of vaccine and where you can get it, and how long you have to stay on the phone to find somebody who can give it to you, whether you’ll make an appointment and the appointment will be cancelled,” Kaine said, “there’s still too much variation.”

Kaine said what he learned here and at other vaccination sites, including the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, will help with the next big COVID relief package that Congress will take up soon, and with the confirmation hearings for top Biden administration appointees who are leading the COVID response.

“We need to put them on the record about what they’re going to do when, and then hold them responsible for that,” Kaine said. “We want to get as quickly as we can to the point where the maximum number of people have been vaccinated, because then everything will start to get better.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAngelo Bonds mugshot
Name released of woman whose body was found in Roanoke River
As the rain tapers off early Tuesday, winds begin to increase which may lead to additional...
Rain and fog overnight followed by a breezy Tuesday
Another Winter storm will likely impact our region on Thursday.
Snow, sleet and lots of ice expect with Thursday storm
Power outage
Check the VA power outage map for estimated restorations
A roadside memorial for Sgt. Perry Hodge on Rt. 211, which included flags, appears to have been...
Driver charged for crash that destroyed memorial for fallen officer

Latest News

Special enrollment period could help thousands of uninsured Virginians
Thousands of uninsured Virginians could benefit from special enrollment period
Human remains found on Hollins University campus Tuesday, case appears to be disconnected from school community
University of Virginia.
UVA bans non-virtual gatherings through Feb. 25 during COVID-19 concerns, will reevaluate the following day
Virginia Western Community College
Scholarship encourages new voices in advertising, communications industry