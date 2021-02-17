Advertisement

Know the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Across the central and southern Plains, snowfall has blanketed states not used to seeing it.

But as record-setting low temperatures fall, the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning soars as Americans struggle to stay warm.

On Tuesday, Houston Police tweeted a picture of four people affected by carbon monoxide poisoning. One woman and a child didn’t survive.

A second tweet said: “Initial indications are that the car was running in the attached garage to create heat as the power is out.”

Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless. Breathing in a lot of it can cause a person to pass out or die.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the most common symptoms are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. The symptoms are often described as flu-like.

Those who start to feel any of the symptoms should get to fresh air immediately.

The CDC said more than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisonings.

The agency said to avoid the risk, you should not:

  • Run a car or truck inside a garage attached to your house, even if you leave the door open
  • Burn anything in an unvented stove or fireplace
  • Heat your house with a gas oven
  • Use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline or charcoal-burning device inside your home, basement or garage

People should also make sure all generators are 20 feet or more from windows, doors and vents. Portable generators should never be used indoors.

The CDC also said it’s important to install a battery-operated or battery backup carbon monoxide detector in your home and to check or replace the battery often.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Winter storm will likely impact our region on Thursday.
Snow, sleet and lots of ice expected with Thursday storm
DeAngelo Bonds mugshot
Name released of woman whose body was found in Roanoke River
Human remains found on Hollins University campus
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight at 7 PM
Major winter storm heads our way Thursday

Latest News

White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger speaks during a press briefing,...
US still unraveling ‘sophisticated’ hack of 9 gov’t agencies
NASA's Perseverance rover will land on Mars Thursday. (Source: NASA via CNN Newsource)
NASA rover attempting most difficult Martian touchdown yet
Millions are without power amid winter crisis
Millions without power amid winter crisis
Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the...
Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia
Shu-Jin Wu, the focus of a Senior Alert out of Virginia Beach
Senior Alert issued for woman missing from Virginia Beach