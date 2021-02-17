Advertisement

Martinsville restaurant, site of shooting, back open after COVID-related closure

(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville restaurant whose license was suspended by the Virginia Department of Health has reopened its doors.

The restaurant was also the scene of a shooting that killed two people.

In a statement, restaurant management said, “El Norteño Mexican Restaurant would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victims and families of the tragic event of February 5, 2021. Our hearts are broken that lives were lost and many were injured. We appreciate the quick response of our courageous law enforcement agencies from across the region, paramedics, and first responders.

“As we move forward from this tragic event, we are taking extra precautions to ensure safety in all areas, especially COVID-19. We look forward to reuniting with our customers and friends who have always been there for us.”

VDH had suspended the restaurant’s right to operate after receiving complaints about mask protocols related to COVID-19 guidelines.

VDH said the suspension was not connected to the shooting.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate the shooting, in which a Martinsville Police officer fired his weapon, but was not hurt in the exchange of gunfire.

