Montgomery County Public School Board hears plan to move more students into the classroom

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Montgomery County Public Schools has laid out its plan to get more students in the classroom for more time during the week.

The district said its goal is to provide a safe and equitable learning environment for students.

“Our hope is that the information that we are going to share helps to explain why we are giving this recommendation,” said Deputy Superintendent Annie Whitaker. “Our students are falling behind. They are being impacted socially and emotionally and academically. Returning to in person learning with approved mitigation would immediately begin to decrease the negative impact on our students.”

Phase 3, Level 3 means bringing students back into the classroom for the whole day now instead of a half day. The district says about 69 percent of students would be attending all day for the four days a week. That number comes from the number that currently goes to school in person.

The district reports it is in a green, low category for transmission in schools, absences and staff capacity.

“Relationships are key to teaching,” Whitaker said during the presentation of the plan. “Being with your students and building those relationships in person is often cited as one of the most important things that our educators have.”

With D’s and F’s on the rise, increasing in person learning time is crucial. Whitaker shared that 45 elementary students have received letter that will have to stay retained because they are significantly behind on their schoolwork or not turning in anything to their teachers.

Whitaker shared that most people’s concerns are with eating in the cafeteria and how the district plans to handle less than six feet of space in classrooms and on buses.

The proposal says the district has a goal to maintain three to six feet between students, as recommended by VDOE, the American Pediatric Association and World Health Organization’s suggestions on physical distancing. Layered mitigation is how the district says it can continue to do this.

“There was a lot of data presented tonight and that data I think says that we can successfully go back to school and I think we should leave emotion out of this if possible,” said Riner resident Peter Jobst.

Parents like Jobst are on board with the change in the plan.

“I’m representing the silent majority parents who think like me and want the kids back full time,” said Blacksburg resident Julie Rosenberger. “In talking with fellow parents, and I’ve heard from several of them, that they are afraid of speaking up for fear of retaliation from friends and, or employers.”

Students and teachers raised concerns during the public comment period.

“In reality every single adjustment and change that you put students thorough wears us down a little bit more,” said Blacksburg High School senior Lauren Collver. “Every time that we decide between education and the safety of ourselves and those around us, we gain even more exhaustion.”

“Our students are not looking for more change, they’re looking for consistency,” said Eastern Montgomery High School teacher Nancy Gibson. “They want to be in school, but they don’t want to be sick.”

The district says it can bring students back safely.

“We have dedicated students and staff who are dedicated students and staff who have proven that we are able to do this,” Whitaker said.

School board members shared they are hearing from community members on both sides of the plan. Member Penny Franklin raised the question to the board asking where the cons to this proposal are. Franklin said the proposal is all the pros to moving forward with this plan.

The MCPS will be getting a questionnaire to fill out on their support of the superintendent’s proposal. Those results will be shared at the next school board meeting.

If passed, the district would switch to the plan on March 8 and continue to reserve Wednesdays for a virtual day.

