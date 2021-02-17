Percentage of positive COVID tests slides below 9%; governor set to speak

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 555,592 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, February 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,284 from the 553,308 reported Tuesday, a bigger increase than the 1,770 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Governor Northam will address the commonwealth at 2 p.m. Wednesday with an update on a new statewide vaccination website and phone number. You can watch his address on WDBJ7, here or on WDBJ7 Facebook.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 1,399,221 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from Monday’s 1,367,319. Wednesday’s number has not been posted.

5,653,212 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with an 8.9% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 9.1% reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 7,075 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Tuesday’s 7,037.

1,823 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Tuesday’s count of 1,849.

44,595 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

