Radford Fairlawn Daily Bread partners with local school district to help deliver meals

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district and a meal program are teaming up to feed families in Radford by bringing them meals on a school bus.

It’s through a new program called ‘You Eat Too’.

Radford Public City Schools and Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread partnered to help the parents of children who receive meals from the school system.

They wanted to help parents they may have not been able to reach.

“Well, they can’t get to our dining room to get a free meals or they can’t necessarily get our dining room to pick up a box from our dining room, so we want to take it where they are with her children are so that they can have the help they need,” said Dora Butler.

Butler says this is the first time they’ve done a project like this.

