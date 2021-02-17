Remains found of girl who disappeared from Nelson County in 2013

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office has found and recovered the remains of a 17-year-old girl missing since 2013.

The FBI and Virginia State Police helped with the investigation and search for Alexis Tiara Murphy.

Murphy disappeared August 3, 2013, after visiting a gas station in Lovingston, Virginia, according to investigators.

Evidence was found after she disappeared, linking her to Randy Taylor, who was put on trial for Murphy’s murder May 1, 2014. He was found guilty and given two life sentences.

Leads had been pursued and searches for her conducted since then with no results, until remains were found December 3, 2020, on private property near Stagebridge Road, along Route 29 in Lovingston. The remains were taken to the Central District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for positive identification.

Investigators say they finally got that positive identification February 5, 2021, but the information wasn’t made public to allow the family time to grieve and make arrangements.

Murphy’s family released this statement:

“Our family is so grateful for the continuing love, support and prayers for Alexis and our family over the past 7 years. While we have been grieving the loss of Alexis since 2013, we remained hopeful that she would be found alive and well. Alexis was the fashionista, athlete and joker of our family; we were blessed to have loved her for 17 years and her memory will continue to live on through us all.

“Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks and sincere gratitude to the citizens of Nelson County, the FBI, the Virginia State Police, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and all of the search and rescue teams for your commitment and unwavering support to find Alexis. You all kept the promise made in 2013, to bring Alexis home! During this time, we ask that you continue to lift our family up in prayer and in the words of Alexis, ‘Keep Hope Alive’.”

