Roanoke County Schools votes to allow sports outside county

The district said that as of Wednesday morning, school leaders see no indication of additional exposure and that they are working with the health department on contact tracing.(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Schools has voted to allow students to play sports outside Roanoke County, just in time for spring football.

At a meeting Wednesday morning, the board voted on a motion that read, “Move that schools be permitted to schedule games within their respective athletic districts, as well as schedule other games inside or outside in Roanoke County as needed to fill their schedule.”

The school board voted unanimously last week to allow schools and school division staff to resume sports, following VHSL rules and safety protocols and playing just within the county.

Wednesday’s decision reverses that and removes the county-only restriction.

All three board members who attended the meeting voted for the change.

