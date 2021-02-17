Advertisement

Roanoke man arrested after Botetourt County chase

Justin Grant Mugshot
Justin Grant Mugshot(Botetourt County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man was arrested Tuesday night after a chase in Botetourt County.

About 10 p.m. February 16, a deputy patrolling the northern area of Botetourt County spotted the driver of a Ford Mustang headed south on US Route 220, driving erratically, swerving between lanes and straddling both lanes, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy thought the driver might be impaired, and tried to pull him over, but the driver didn’t stop, eventually topping 100 miles per hour.

Virginia State Police joined the chase, deploying spike strips around mile marker 146 of I-81. The pursuit continued onto 581 and ended, again with the help of State Police.

Investigators say the driver refused to exit the vehicle, and he was finally removed with the help of a K-9. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, and charged.

Justin Grant, 40, faces these charges:

Felony Elude, DUI, Driving Suspended, Possession of Controlled Substance, Obstruction, Assault on Law Enforcement.

Grant was also served with a summons for an expired inspection and failure to obey highway markings. He is being held without bond at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail.

