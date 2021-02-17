Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for woman missing from Norfolk

Virginia Senior Alert issued for Elizabeth Berg from Norfolk
Virginia Senior Alert issued for Elizabeth Berg from Norfolk
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a woman missing from Norfolk.

The alert was issued on behalf of Norfolk Police the morning of February 17.

Police are looking for Elizabeth Berg, 69. Police say she is white, 5′2″ and 90 pounds, with gray eyes and gray hair. She was last reported seen February 16 at 1 p.m. walking from 1355 Kingston Avenue in Norfolk, possibly wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Police say she suffers from a cognitive impairment, with her disappearance posing a credible threat to her safety.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 757-441-5610, and get more information here: //Twitter.com/VSPalerts

