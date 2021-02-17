Senior Alert issued for woman missing from Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a woman missing from Virgina Beach.

The alert for Shu-jin Wu was issued at 3 p.m. February 17.

She was last reported seen February 16, walking from 1585 Gallery Avenue in Virginia Beach, wearing a gray sweatshirt, red vest and black pants.

Police say she suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes her disappearance pose a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have information about Shu-jin Wu’s whereabout, you’re asked to contact Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-4101. Further infomation can be found at //Twitter.com/VSPalerts

